Premier Lig'de 2025-2026 sezonu fikstürü belli oldu
İngiltere Premier Lig'de 2025-2026 sezonu fikstürü belli oldu. Son şampiyon Liverpool, ilk hafta Bournemouth ile evinde karşılaşacak.
Premier Lig’de 2025-2026 sezonu fikstürü yayınlandı ve oynanacak toplam 380 maçın takvimi belli oldu. Geçtiğimiz sezonda şampiyonluk ipini göğüsleyen Liverpool sahasında Bournemouth ile açılış maçını oynayacak. Manchester City ise deplasmanda Wolverhampton ile karşılaşacak. Sezonu 2. tamamlayan Arsenal ise Old Trafford’da Manchester United ile mücadele edecek.
Premier Lig’de ilk hafta maçlarında program şöyle:
15 Ağustos Cuma
Liverpool - Bournemouth
16 Ağustos Cumartesi
Aston Villa - Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion - Fulham
Nottingham Forest - Brentford
Sunderland - West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur - Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Manchester City
17 Ağustos Pazar
Chelsea - Crystal Palace
Manchester United - Arsenal
18 Ağustos Pazartesi
Leeds United - Everton