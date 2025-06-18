Premier Lig'de 2025-2026 sezonu fikstürü belli oldu

İngiltere Premier Lig'de 2025-2026 sezonu fikstürü belli oldu. Son şampiyon Liverpool, ilk hafta Bournemouth ile evinde karşılaşacak.

Yusuf Eker
Yusuf EkerEditör
Premier Lig’de 2025-2026 sezonu fikstürü yayınlandı ve oynanacak toplam 380 maçın takvimi belli oldu. Geçtiğimiz sezonda şampiyonluk ipini göğüsleyen Liverpool sahasında Bournemouth ile açılış maçını oynayacak. Manchester City ise deplasmanda Wolverhampton ile karşılaşacak. Sezonu 2. tamamlayan Arsenal ise Old Trafford’da Manchester United ile mücadele edecek.

Premier Lig’de ilk hafta maçlarında program şöyle:

15 Ağustos Cuma

Liverpool - Bournemouth

16 Ağustos Cumartesi

Aston Villa - Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion - Fulham

Nottingham Forest - Brentford

Sunderland - West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur - Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Manchester City

17 Ağustos Pazar

Chelsea - Crystal Palace

Manchester United - Arsenal

18 Ağustos Pazartesi

Leeds United - Everton