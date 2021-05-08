Fenerbahçe seride 2-0 öne geçti

Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo, Herbalife Nutrition Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi final serisi ikinci maçında Galatasaray’ı 70-57 mağlup ederek seride 2-0 öne geçti. Final serisinde üçüncü maç 11 Mayıs Salı günü saat 15.00’de Sinan Erdem Spor Salonu’nda oynanacak.
Salon: Metro Enerji
Hakemler: Fatih Arslanoğlu xx, Yücel Çilingir xx, Kerem Yılmaz xx
Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo: Kia Niema Vaughn x 4, Olcay Çakır Turgut xx 7, Mc Bride xxx 22, Alina Iagupova xxx 22, İrene Stokes x 3, Loretta Thomas xx 6, Sevgi Uzun x, Tuğçe Canitez xx 6
Galatasaray: Sude Yılmaz x 2, Pelin Derya Bilgiç xx 13, Yashey Prints xx 12, Anete Steinberga xx 9, Kuanitra Holingsvorth xx 14, Asena Yalçın x 3, Meltem Yıldızhan x, Cansu Köksal x, Briann Russell x 4, Zofia Hruscakova x
Başantrenör: Efe Güven
1. Periyot: 18-14 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 37-22 (Fenerbahçe lehine)3. Periyot: 58-35 (Fenerbahçe lehine)