THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 78 - LDLC Asvel: 72

THY Euroleague’in 25. haftasında Anadolu Efes, Fransız ekibi LDLC Asvel’i 78-72 mağlup etti. Bu sonuçla lacivert-beyazlılar 12. galibiyetini elde ederken, Asvel ise 15. yenilgisini aldı.
Salon: Sinan Erdem
Hakemler: Ilija Belosevic xx, Anne Panther xx, Rain Peerandi xx
Anadolu Efes: Beaubois xx 10, Larkin xxx 19, Simon xx 14, Singleton x 4, Pleiss xx 12, Micic x 7, Dunston xx 9, Bryant x, Moerman x 3
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
LDLC Asvel: Knight xxx 21, Jones xx 13, Gist x 4, Lacombe x 6, Strazel xx 13, Antetokounmpo x 2, Fall x 6, Osetkowski x 7, Kahudi x, Risacher x
Başantrenör:Tj Parker
1. Periyot: 15-16 (LDLC Asvel lehine)
Devre: 32-36 (LDLC Asvel lehine)
3. Periyot: 54-50 (Anadolu Efes lehine)