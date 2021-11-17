banner4556

THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 88 - Olympiacos: 69

THY Euroleague 10. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes sahasında Olympiacos’u 88-69 mağlup etti.

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Juan Carlos Garcia xx, Milan Nedovic xx, Uros Obrknezevic xx

Anadolu Efes: Beaubois xxx 29, Micic xx 19, Simon xx 8, Moerman xx 9, Pleiss x 2, Larkin xx 10, Singleton xx 3, Doğuş Balbay x, Bryant x, Petrusev xx 4, Dunston x 4

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

Olympiakos: Dorsey xx 2, Walkup x 9, Papanikolaou x 3, Vezenkov xxx 17, Fall xxx 15, Lountzis x, Larentzakis x, Sloukas xx 5, Martin xx 5, Printezis xx 9, McKissic x 4

Başantrenör: Georgios Bartzokas

1. Periyot: 23-25 (Olympiacos lehine)

Devre: 44-44

3. Periyot: 68-66 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

