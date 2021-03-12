THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 89 - Zalgiris Kaunas: 62

THY Euroleague’in 29. haftasında Anadolu Efes, sahasında Litvanya temsilcisi Zalgiris’i 27 sayı farkla 89-62 mağlup etti. Bu sonuçla lacivert-beyazlılar üst üste 7. galibiyetini aldı.
Salon: Sinan Erdem
Hakemler: Matej Boltauzer xx, Ilija Belosevic xx, Spiros Gkontas xx
Anadolu Efes: Beaubois xxx 12, Micic xxx 17, Simon xxx 11, Moerman xx 4, Sertaç Şanlı xxx 12, Larkin xxxx 18, Singleton xx 8, Anderson xx 7, Doğuş Balbay x, Dunston x
Zalgiris: Walkup xx 15, Jokubaitis x 7, Grigonis xx 14, Hayes x 2, Lauvergne x 6, Jankunas x 3, Geben x 2, Rubit xx 13, Lukosiunas x, Vasturia x, Lekavicius x
Başantrenör: Martin Schiller
1. Periyot: 26-12 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 49-28 (Anadolu Efes lehine)3. Periyot: 76-48 (Anadolu Efes lehine)