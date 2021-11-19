banner4556

THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 98 - Monaco: 77

Anadolu Efes, THY Euroleague 11. maçında konuk ettiği Fransa ekibi Monaco’yu 21 sayı farkla 98-77 yendi.

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Sasa Pukl xx, Emilio Perez xx, Seffi Shemmesh xx

Anadolu Efes: Larkin xxx 14, Beaubois xxx 17, Singleton xx 7, Bryant xx 6, Pleiss xxx 12, Simon x 8, Petrusev xxx 10, Micic x 6, Moerman xxx 14, Dunston x 4

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

Monaco: Lee xxx 18, Diallo xx 8, Andjusic x, Thomas x, Motiejunas xxx 21, Hall xx 5, Bacon xxx 12, Motum x 5, James x 4, Gray x, Faye x 4

Başantrenör: Zvezdan Mitrovic

1. Periyot: 24-20 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Devre: 58-40 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

3. Periyot: 73-61 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

