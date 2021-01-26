THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 82 - Maccabi Playtika: 75

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY EuroLeague 22. hafta maçında Maccabi Playtika’yı 82-75 yendi. Bu sonuçla sarı-lacivertliler, üst üste yedinci, toplamda 12. galibiyetini aldı.
Salon: Ülker Enerji
Hakemler: Robert Lottermoser xx, Milan Nedovic xx, Milos Koljensic xx
Fenerbahçe Beko: De Colo xxx 16, Guduric xx 11, Ulanovas x 2, Ahmet Düverioğlu x 2, Vesely xxx 18, Brown x 7, Melih Mahmutoğlu x 8, Pierre xxx 15, Eddie x 3, O’Quinn x
Maccabi Playtika: Bryant xxx 18, Wilbekin xx 15, Caloiaro x 2, Hunter x 4, Bender x 7, Jones x, Dorsey xx 9, Dibartolomeo x 8, Blayzer x 3, Zizic x 4, Zoosman x 5
Başantrenör: Ioannis Sfairopoulos
1. Periyot: 17-21 (Maccabi lehine)
Devre: 36-35 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)3. Periyot: 60-53 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)