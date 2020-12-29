Turkish Airlines Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 65 - Real Madrid: 73

Turkish Airlines Euroleague 17. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes, sahasında İspanyol ekibi Real Madrid’e 73-65 mağlup oldu.
Salon: Sinan Erdem
Hakemler: Luigi Lamonica xx, Matej Boltauzer xx, Fernando Rocha xx
Anadolu Efes: Larkin xx 7, Beaubois xx 9, Simon x 5, Dunston xx 9, Moerman xx 8, Micic xxx 16, Singleton x 5, Sertaç Şanlı xx 6, Andersonx , Doğuş Balbay x
Real Madrid: Alocen x, Causeur xxx 15, Abalde xx 6, Thompkins xx 13, Laprovittola xxx 10, Tavares x 4, Deck xx 2, Carroll xx 6, Rudy Fernandez xx 9, Sergio Llull x 3, Taylor xx 5, Garuba x
Başantrenör: Pablo Laso
1. Periyot: 20-13 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 37-31 (Anadolu Efes lehine)3. Periyot: 51-52 (Real Madrid lehine)