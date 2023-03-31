THY Euroleague: Cazoo Baskonia: 92 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 69
Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague'in 32. hafta maçında deplasmanda İspanya temsilcisi Cazoo Baskonia'ya 92-69 mağlup oldu.
Salon: Buesa
Hakemler: Matej Boltauzer xx, Milivoje Jovcic, Amit Balak xx
Cazoo Baskonia: Vanja Marinkoviç xxxx 35, Dariust Hompson xxx 13, Rokas Giedraitis xxx 12, Daulton Hommes xxx 12, Maik Kotsar xx 8, Matthew Costello x 5, Steven Enoch x 2
Başantrenör: Joan Penarroya
Fenerbahçe Beko: Johnathan Motley xxx 18, Carsen Edwards xxx 16, Tarık Biberoviç xx 10, Nick Calathes xx 9, Nigel Hayes-Davis x 7, Nemanja Bjelica x 4, Marko Guduric x 3, Tonye Jekiri x 2,
Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis
1. Periyot: 25-27 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 38-44 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 60-58 (Baskonia lehine)