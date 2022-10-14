THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 86 - Maccabi Playtika: 71
Fenerbahçe Beko, THY EuroLeague 2. hafta maçında Maccabi Playtika'yı 86-71 mağlup ederek 2'de 2 yaptı.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Daniel Hierrezuelo xx, Mehdi Difallah xx, Piotr Pastusiak xx
Fenerbahçe Beko: Wilbekin xx 12, Calathes xx 13, Pierre x 3, Hayes-Davis x 8, Motley xxx 15, Edwards x 4, Jekiri x 4, Guduric xxxx 23, Booker x 4
Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis
Maccabi Playtika: Baldwin xx 14, Brown xx 13, Poythress xx 10, Nebo xx 12, Colson x 5, Martin x 5, Sorkin x 8, Dibartolomeo x 2, Hollins x 2, Ziv x, Menco x
Başantrenör: Ioannis Sfairopoulos
1. Periyot: 23-20 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 46-32 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 65-52 (Fenerbahçe lehine)