THY Euroleague: Olimpiakos: 79 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 68
Fenerbahçe Beko, Turkish Airlines Euroleague Play-Off turu birinci maçında deplasmanda Yunan ekibi Olimpiakos'a 79-68 mağlup oldu.
Salon: Barış ve Dostluk
Hakemler: Miguel Angel Perez xx, Mehdi Difallah xx, Tomislav Hordov xx
Fenerbahçe: Johnathan Motley xx 15, Dyshawn Pierre xx 13, Marko Guduric xx 12, Nigel Hayes xx 11, Nick Calathes x 7, Carsen Edwards x 6, Tonye Frank Jekiri x 4
Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis
Olimpiakos: Sasha Vezenkov xxx 19, Isaiah Canaan xxx 18, Shaq McKissic xx 11, Moustapha Fall xx 9, Thomas Walkup x 7, Kostas Sloukas x 5, Tarık Black x 4, Kostas Papanikolaou x 3, Giannoulis Larentzakis x 3
Başantrenör: Christos Pappas
1. Periyot: 19-21 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 37-35 (Olimpiakos lehine)
3. Periyot: 63-51 (Olimpiakos lehine)