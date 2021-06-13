Çerkezköy Firma Rehberi

Company Directory is a web based interface that gives any employee access to up-to-the-minute company information. The technology behind this system is the Dialup access. Employees can log on to the system from any part of the world and be connected to their respective company at all times. Dialup access is provided by every major internet service provider, and is used by both home users and businesses. When a user logs onto the Company Directory, all his important company information such as name, designation, telephone number, email address, etc. are automatically populated into the Company Directory when a new user is added.

The main advantage of the company directory is that you can have quick access to contact information of different categories such as Sales, Administration, Finance, Human Resources, Customer Service, etc. You can check-in with your employees and send them email messages anytime. The system uses a secure connection and automatically checks-in with the various category websites to ensure accuracy. The Company Directory can be customized according to your company's needs by adding or deleting categories as well as other information such as categories of stores, special services, departments, dates of birth, gender, locations, and many other fields.

This online feature of the company directory is highly useful as it has the ability to generate sales leads. It can also be used for search engine optimization (SEO) purposes. Company Directory offers the ability to have multiple searches on the same database and multiple searches within a single day by utilizing the advanced search engine. The user can also add their company website URL and description in the company directory, so that clients can easily locate them.