THY Euroleague: Real Madrid: 94 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 74

THY Euroleague’in 10. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, deplasmanda karşılaştığı İspanyol ekibi Real Madrid’e 94-74’lük skorla mağlup oldu. Sarı-lacivertliler üst üste 3, toplamda 6. yenilgisini aldı.
Salon: Wizink
Hakemler: Matej Boltauzer xx, Fernando Rocha xx, Joseph Bissang xx
Real Madrid: Anthony Randolph xx 14, Rudy Fernandez xx 6, Alberto Abalde xxx 17, Campazzo xx 7, Laprovittola x, Alocen x, Gabriel Deck xx 7, Usman Garuba x 4, Jaycee Carroll xxx 15, Walter Tavares xxx 13, Sergio Llull x 4, Trey Thompkins xx 7
Fenerbahçe: Johnny Hamilton x, Lorenzo brown xxx 18, Leo Westermann x, Melih Mahmutoğlu x 5, Pierre xx 9, Danilo Barthel xxx 22, Kenan Sipahi x, Jarell Eddie xx 6, Ali Muhammed xx 7, Ahmet Düverioğlu x 4, Edgaras Ulanovas x 3
Başantrenör: Igor Kokoskov
1. periyot: 28-12 (Real Madrid lehine)
Devre: 49-36 (Real Madrid lehine)3. periyot: 72-51 (Real Madrid lehine)