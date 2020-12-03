THY Euroleague: Zenit: 65 - Fenerbahçe: 73

THY Euroleague’in 12. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, deplasmanda karşılaştığı Rus ekibi Zenit’i 71-63’lük skorla mağlup ederek, 4 maç sonra galip geldi. Sarı-lacivertliler bu müsabaka ile birlikte ligdeki 5. galibiyetini aldı.
Salon: Sibur Arena
Hakemler: Carmelo Paternico xx, Joseph Bissang xx, Uros Nikolic xx
Zenit: Rivers x 2, Zakharov x 1, Pangos xx 16, Fridzon x, Hollins xx 7, Thomas xx 10, Baron xx 7, Pushkov x, Zubkov xx 7, Poythress x 2, Ponitka xx 7, Gudiatis xx 6
Fenerbahçe: Brown xx 7, Westermann xx 5, Melih x 2, Pierre x 2, Barthel xxx 15, Vesely xxx 17, Eddie xx 6, Ali Muhammed xxx 11, Ahmet Düverioğlu x 2, Ulanovas xx 6
Başantrenör: Igor Kokoskov
1. Periyot: 14-23 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 32-45 (Fenerbahçe lehine)3. Periyot: 53-53