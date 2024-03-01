THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 111 - Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: 96

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague 2023-24 sezonu 27. hafta maçında sahasında İspanyol ekibi Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz'i 111-96 mağlup ederek 16. galibiyetine imza attı.

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 111 - Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: 96
Yusuf Eker
Yusuf EkerEditör
TAKİP ET Google News ile Takip Et
Bora Balcıoğlu Haber İçi
Bora Balcıoğlu Haber İçi
Bora Balcıoğlu Haber İçi
Bora Balcıoğlu Haber İçi

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague 2023-24 sezonu 27. hafta maçında sahasında İspanyol ekibi Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz’i 111-96 mağlup ederek 16. galibiyetine imza attı.

Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik

4dosgb
4dosgb
4dosgb
4dosgb

Hakemler: Robert Lottermoser, Tomislav Hordov, Arturas Sukys

Fenerbahçe Beko: Calathes 11, Dorsey 4, Noua 7, Hayes-Davis 19, Sertaç Şanlı 8, Motley 11, Biberovic 17, Sestina 14, Guduric 13, Wilbekin 1, Papagiannis 6

Başantrenör: Sarunas Jasikevicius

Baskonia: Marinkovic 18, Miller-McIntyre 8, Diez 15, Costello 9, Moneke 14, Howard 4, Kotsar 2, Sedekerskis 9, Theodore 11, Rogkavopoulos 6

Başantrenör: Dusko Ivanovic

1. Periyot: 32-34 (Baskonia lehine)

Devre: 55-54 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 78-78